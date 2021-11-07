MRJ Capital Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 105,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,804 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

