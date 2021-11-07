MRJ Capital Inc. Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,000. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.7% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.64 and a 200 day moving average of $289.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.