MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 200 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 3.4% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

