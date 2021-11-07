MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 139,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

