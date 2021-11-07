MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.25 Million

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $837.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $847.00 million and the lowest is $828.36 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $771.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $32,883,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after buying an additional 175,442 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.