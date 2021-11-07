Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

