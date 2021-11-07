National Bank Financial Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$61.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Spin Master stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

