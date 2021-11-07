National Bank Financial Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

