National Bank Financial Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.09.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.92 and a 1 year high of C$39.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.