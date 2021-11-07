National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

BTO opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$9.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

