National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.27

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.27 and last traded at C$105.04, with a volume of 55786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on NA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.66. The stock has a market cap of C$35.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8400006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

