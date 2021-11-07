National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.050-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.05-$5.45 EPS.

NFG traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 588,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

