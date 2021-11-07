National Pension Service Acquires 15,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $101,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $3,046,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

