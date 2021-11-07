National Pension Service Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $88,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.27 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.35 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,168 shares of company stock worth $15,879,831. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

