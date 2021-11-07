National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $119,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

