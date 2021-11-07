National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

National Pension Service raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347,488 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $128,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 144,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWP opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

