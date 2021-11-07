Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $202,000 Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.