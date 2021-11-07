Needham & Company LLC Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $155.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.60.

RPD stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

