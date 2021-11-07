Needham & Company LLC Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.19 on Friday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $38,421,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

