NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.90. 3,431,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoPhotonics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.