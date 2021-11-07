Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0291 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $828.41 million and $429.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,342.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.46 or 0.07318419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00320142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $591.90 or 0.00949443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00419837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00270070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00241697 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,349,750,611 coins and its circulating supply is 28,485,106,725 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.