Netbox Coin Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $81,908.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00072865 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,084,196 coins and its circulating supply is 76,402,396 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

