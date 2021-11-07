Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

