Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.78 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $578.40 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00079960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00099319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.33 or 0.07379185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,682.89 or 0.99418149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022134 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 588,191,988 coins and its circulating supply is 588,191,403 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

