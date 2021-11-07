News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 214.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of News worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

