News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. News’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $24.37. 5,487,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,373. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in News stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

