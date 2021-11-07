Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Dana Zimmer Sells 1,352 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after acquiring an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,124.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 203,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,563 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

