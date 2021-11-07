Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 5,197 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $114,749.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00.

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

