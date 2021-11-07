Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock worth $34,123,695. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nikola stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

