Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a logistics enterprise, providing ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its main activities include global logistics based on international marine transportation business, cruises, terminal and harbor transport, shipping-related services and real estate. Its global logistics business offers global logistics service, centering on marine transportation, container transport, car transport, logistics and terminal & harbor transport services. Its bulk or energy transport business engages in transportation of raw materials and energy resources in response to cargo characteristics and demand. Its cruise ship service is provided by two NYK group companies. Its technology development segment includes introduction to air cargo business and research and development business for transportation systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NPNYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

