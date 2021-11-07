nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. nLIGHT updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 780,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.31.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nLIGHT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of nLIGHT worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.