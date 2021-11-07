Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-$1.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.830 EPS.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.49. 1,885,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,974. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

