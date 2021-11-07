Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.67 million and the highest is $17.17 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $37.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $90.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.51 million to $99.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $202.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 3,092,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $402.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

