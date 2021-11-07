Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nordson were worth $23,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 403,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Nordson stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

