North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.710 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 20,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,221. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

