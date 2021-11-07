Northern Trust Corp Acquires 162,849 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,849 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Two Harbors Investment worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,445,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

