Northern Trust Corp Has $22.28 Million Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 751,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Revance Therapeutics worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

