Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 125.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 86.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $2,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 39.8% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 156,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

