Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,965 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $23,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $194.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $201.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

