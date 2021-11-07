Northern Trust Corp Purchases 387,103 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after buying an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $14.39 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

