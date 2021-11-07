Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,487 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,392,000 after acquiring an additional 84,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

