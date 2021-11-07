NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $58.74. 208,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

