Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.77.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

