Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 354,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,163,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

