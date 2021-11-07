Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.