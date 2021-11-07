NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

