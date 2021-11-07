Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 10.2%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares were down 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

