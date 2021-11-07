Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $185.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

