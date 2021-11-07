Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 25,001 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $90.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

