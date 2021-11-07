Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

